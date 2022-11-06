Letter to the Editor: 'Our democracy is hanging by a thread'

Our democracy is hanging by a thread, and the future looks bleak. On Nov. 9, conspiracy followers numbering in the millions will view any democrat win as illegitimate no matter what, and their zeal will eventually propel them into positions to change election results -- which they will feel is the right thing to do. In short order, we will become a one-party government, with no checks and balances left. That will be the end of our democracy. You may be reading this and not see any problem with that, which shows how far we’ve fallen, and the devastating consequences of how social media has shaped our world.