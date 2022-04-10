Letter to the Editor: Our community responsibility to our future

My parents repeatedly said, “If you think education is expensive, try living without it.” That is, try getting a job to support your family that offers you choices, or that enables your kids and grandkids choices.

We’re fortunate that Coconino Community College (CCC) has and continues to provide quality education programming throughout Coconino County; but unfortunate that our state government has continuously cut funding for education. Since inception in 1991, CCC’s property tax rate has been the state’s lowest, about seven times lower than Graham county, the highest rate.

CCC provides our kids, grandkids and working adults employable skills that either currently or will enable them to provide for themselves. These are our neighbors, our church or other organization friends, our local business owners or employees, the parents of or players on local sports teams. Their/your getting an affordable, quality education lowers unemployment payments, creates stability in our community (as compared to NAU students who often leave after graduation), and they are our friends. CCC students are the future of our community.

Because of state cuts to education, CCC has been forced to request voter approval of the primary property tax rate by 3 cents/$1000 of limited property value. For a $300K home, that’s one cup of coffee/month; for a $500K home, that’s a hamburger/month, in exchange for community stability.

Whether you have kids or friends at CCC or not, the stability of our workforce depends on having well-educated and skilled employees who stay here in Flagstaff/Coconino County and can earn a decent wage. You can request an early ballot to vote for Proposition 438 at https://www.coconino.az.gov/FormCenter/Elections or vote in person on May 17. Whichever process you choose, vote YES on Prop 438. Additional information can be found at http://www.coconino.edu/prop-438.

BRYAN BATES

Doney Park

