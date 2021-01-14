Letter to the Editor: Order or anarchy? Let's make a decision

We live in strange times. The best and the worst. Disease is predictable and inevitable and we have been fighting it since we crawled from the cave, but politics? Well, I think that's different. We create it and often pervert it.

For instance, the Bill of Rights were designed to codify ethical principles in a democratic society. To demonstrate and protest is the right of all citizens in an open society; particularly when fighting (figuratively speaking) to reinforce human rights. The motivations of the civil rights and peace movements of the past were seated within the framework of human rights that have evolved over centuries. Yes, violence reared its head more than once from the street and often from established power structures, but in our time here in the U.S. that has been relatively rare and always hurtful and contrary to our credo of being a land of laws which can be changed when deemed unjust.

The current ex-right groups are not fighting for enhanced human rights. They scream and flail for their own sense of entitlement and superiority and create slogans and propaganda to entice the worst instincts in human nature. These voices don't scream for justice rather they demand to dominate others with fists and clubs and their rationalization seems to be magical thinking.