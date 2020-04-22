Letter to the Editor: Opportunity for visioning our post-COVID future

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

COVID-19 is as much an opportunity as a threat, if we envision where we can emerge from this pandemic. Our slowed pace of life enables us to plan how we re-establish the “unalienable Rights … of Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness” by granting dignity, justice and access to equal opportunity to all.

Christ’s message “do unto others as you would have them do unto you” needs to move into business and government, which can occur if we elect honest leaders. CEOs and elected officials will always have power, and opportunity to abuse power, which is why they must be held accountable and committed to shrinking the “dark web”.

“Predatory advertising” will shame us into buying the hippest (or hyped) accessory while business systems struggle to recreate their markets and food banks scrounge to feed the needy. Displaced workers will re-educate (given opportunity) as new technologies replace previously needed skill sets. Some service provider wages will plunge and higher management will grovel for continued six-plus digits, forgetting their lessons from Sunday School.