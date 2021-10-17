Letter to the Editor: Opinions, science continue clash over women's rights

Steven Cole certainly has the right to his own opinion (Daily Sun, 10/10) that no abortions should be allowed. But he does not have the right to call his uninformed opinion "science."

Certainly not botany or zoology, which show that of the millions of fertilized seeds spread by trees and flowers, fish and insects, only a very few survive to maturity. Does the weed in his driveway have a right to life? Or the cockroach in his kitchen? He wants our species to be exempt from the laws of science, a comforting belief indeed, but not a scientific one.