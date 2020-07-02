Letter to the Editor: Online mayoral candidate forum example of Deasy's leadership

Flagstaff voters have a decision to make in the upcoming primary, Aug. 4. We must ask ourselves, "What qualities and characteristics do we want and need in our next mayor?" We need a mayor who will not simply wait for a problem to be dropped in their lap, only to fumble and dither with no sense of direction, stalled in first gear and uncertain where to turn. We need a mayor who can sift the wheat from the chaff, who is a clear thinker, with a deep, broad and solid fund of knowledge. We need a sharp and energetic mayor who can communicate clearly and effectively and is, by nature, pro-active. We need a mayor who believes that the public must be heard, acknowledged and considered in a timely manner before Council acts. We need a mayor who is capable of framing the conversation on the wide range of complex matters that affect each and every one of us. We need a mayor who can anticipate potential problems.