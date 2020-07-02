Letter to the Editor: Online mayoral candidate forum example of Deasy's leadership

Last week, the Flagstaff community had the opportunity to watch a live, online mayoral candidate forum with two of the candidates, councilmember Jamie Whelan and Paul Deasy. Those watching saw Paul Deasy give articulate, logical, well informed answers to the questions and Jamie Whelan give a confusing, meandering and equivocal performance.
Flagstaff voters have a decision to make in the upcoming primary, Aug. 4. We must ask ourselves, "What qualities and characteristics do we want and need in our next mayor?" We need a mayor who will not simply wait for a problem to be dropped in their lap, only to fumble and dither with no sense of direction, stalled in first gear and uncertain where to turn. We need a mayor who can sift the wheat from the chaff, who is a clear thinker, with a deep, broad and solid fund of knowledge. We need a sharp and energetic mayor who can communicate clearly and effectively and is, by nature, pro-active. We need a mayor who believes that the public must be heard, acknowledged and considered in a timely manner before Council acts. We need a mayor who is capable of framing the conversation on the wide range of complex matters that affect each and every one of us. We need a mayor who can anticipate potential problems.
The choice is abundantly clear. We need Paul Deasy for mayor of Flagstaff.
LISA MARTINEZ
Flagstaff
