Letter to the Editor: One size does not fit all when it comes to re-openings
This week I received a survey from my local health club asking its members their opinions about what they want to see in place when the club re-opens. I got the opportunity to ask them to use wisdom in choosing a re-open date -- the same thing I asked of our state governor -- not to place economic gains ahead of the protection of health and safety.

It is clear that social distancing is our only weapon against the spread of COVID-19, so why would we want to place our residents' health in danger by opening gyms, etc., while we are striving to shelter in place? It seems counter-intuitive.

I rejoiced when our mayor closed local restaurants, bowling alleys, health clubs, etc. Her forward thinking and courageous decisions, I believe, protected the health of greater Flagstaff and, in fact, our governor later followed suit.

It does make sense for these timelines of "re-opening America" to be in the hands of local lawmakers like mayors since local officials have first-hand knowledge of their area needs. One size does not fit all.

JANET BRAUN

Flagstaff

