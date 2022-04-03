Letter to the Editor: One candidate petition, one signature

The election season is in full swing, and we are coming down to the wire for volunteers to collect signatures on candidates’ petitions. As a volunteer supporting Becky Daggett for mayor in this regard, I have become aware of the fact that often citizens are not being alerted to the wording at the top of candidate petitions that cautions: “(I hereby declare that) I have not signed and will not sign any nomination petitions for more persons than the number of candidates necessary to fill such office at the next ensuing election.”

Unfortunately, some candidates, or those collecting for candidates, have not been consistently informing potential signers that they can only sign one petition for a mayoral candidate. As a result, I often encounter citizens who come to me, anxious to sign Becky’s petition, and who are then disappointed, and more than a little annoyed, that they have already signed another petition without being provided this knowledge by the previous signature collector. I see this as an ethical issue that may influence who makes it to the ballot and who does not. I’m hoping that this letter can be posted for the benefit of all Flagstaff residents who may be signing petitions in the few remaining days before the deadline.