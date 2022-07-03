 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the Editor: On the subject of democracy versus autocracy

Letters

Do “We the People” of the United States choose democracy, and the protection of the vote in America? Or autocracy/dictatorship, with the revocation/removal of voting rights? Your choice. Simple. Do the right thing.

MILLICENT GRAY

Parks

