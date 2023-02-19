Residents of the Ohio village upended by a freight train derailment have packed a school gym to seek answers about whether they are safe from toxic chemicals that spilled or were burned off. Hundreds of worried people gathered Wednesday to hear state officials tell them — as they did earlier — that testing so far has shown local air is safe to breathe and to promise that testing of the air and water will continue. There are still concerns about the huge plumes of smoke, persisting odors and reports of contaminated water in the area.