After attending the informational meeting at City Hall regarding the NAH project, I was aghast at the incredible cost of supporting infrastructure that will be needed to bring this project of 28 (yes, that is 28!) years to fruition. I understand that especially after COVID and concerns about delivery of up-to-date medical tiers of service, an updated hospital is certainly a great idea. However, I also think of the many places surrounding our city that have almost no medical services. If we want a regional hospital to meet the needs of such an immense geographic area, then why not place it on Interstate 40 and keep our town hospital where it is. I guess I am a NIMBY, but, really, do we need such a huge structure with required fire and road building that will go on for my lifetime?