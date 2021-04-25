Letter to the Editor: Officer helping elderly woman highlights police positives

With all the negative publicity the police departments around the country are receiving, I wanted to write a letter to acknowledge the positive side of law enforcement in our own City of Flagstaff.

On the late afternoon/early evening drive home from work on April 12, I had stopped to grab dinner to go in downtown. After grabbing dinner for the family, I made the walk back to my vehicle south of the tracks.

I noticed an officer helping an elderly lady into his patrol car along with her suitcase. I stopped and asked the officer if everything was OK and if I could help. He identified himself as Sergeant Lavelle and stated that everything was fine and she just needed a ride home from the station as she didn't know how to hail a Uber or Lyft that most of us typically do these days. The officer mentioned that he was just going to give her a ride home. I thought to myself, "What an awesome gesture by an officer of the law to help an elderly woman get home from the train station."

Time to focus on some positivity and commend police officers for having humility in this world. Try not to always focus on the negativity, there is a better world out there for all of us, including in Flagstaff. Thank you, Sergeant Lavelle, for your hard work and dedication to the City of Flagstaff. You deserve to be recognized for some positive light in a dark world right now.