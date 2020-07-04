Letter to the Editor: Odegaard would be 'a steward of our precious tax dollars'

On Sept. 30, 2018, the Arizona Daily Sun ran my voice as to the city’s obligation to address the unfunded pension liability owed to our first responders. I quote, “and focusing on our approximate $100 million unfunded pension obligation earned by our current and retired public safety employees …”

I am proud to say that our mayor and Council have addressed this obligation through a public bond offering. However, there is a major catch -- many of our city’s buildings/properties will be pledged as collateral to support the borrowings. As a result, we need a mayor who will be a steward of our precious tax dollars. That is why I support Charlie Odegaard for mayor.