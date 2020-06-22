Letter to the Editor: Odegaard has experience, qualities to be mayor

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I’m supporting Charlie Odegaard for mayor as he has shown he has the experience, judgment and values that Flagstaff needs.

Charlie has served four years on the council. He served on the Water Commission and currently serves as the liaison to the Beautification and Public Arts Commission, the Transportation Commission and the Audit Committee. He has worked to obtain federal funding for the Rio de Flag Flood Control Project and the state funding for the Fourth Street bridge expansion project over I-40.

Charlie supported the changes to the zoning code that will start to limit the mass of large buildings in our community. He took the initiative to investigate the underfunded pension plans for our police and firefighters. He helped formulate a comprehensive plan to address the shortfall and create certainty with the general fund without increasing taxes. Charlie gets things done.

Charlie cares about people. He volunteers with many organizations in Flagstaff including: the Flagstaff Family Food Center, The Pantry and Shepherd of The Hills Church, where he served as the president for the church council. While I may not agree with him on every issue, I’ve seen how he reaches out to the other councilmembers and the public to understand issues completely before he makes policy decisions.