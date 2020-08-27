Letter to the Editor: Odegaard claims lacking truth when it comes to vets

Councilmember Charlie Odegaard, who is running for mayor, has been claiming on his door-hangers and in his Daily Sun ad that he “led” the effort to build the new Arizona Department of Veterans’ Services veterans’ home on McMillan Mesa. A close look at the facts reveals that Mr. Odegaard, who was elected to Council in November 2016, is actually a Johnny-Come-Lately to the project, which was launched about nine years ago and is under construction because of the combined hard work of federal, state and local elected officials.
Arizona and the federal government are providing the funding, while a prior Flagstaff City Council donated the 10 acres on McMillan Mesa. Finally, if Mr. Odegaard really led the project as he claims, it’s very peculiar that he wasn’t included as a speaker at the 2019 groundbreaking ceremony with Congressman O’Halleran and other state and local leaders. In fact, his name isn’t even mentioned in any of the media reports about the project. As a retired Navy captain, I will not vote for a candidate who misleads the public and uses veterans to advance his political career.
ALEX MARTINEZ
Flagstaff
