Letter to the Editor: Odegaard claims lacking truth when it comes to vets

Councilmember Charlie Odegaard, who is running for mayor, has been claiming on his door-hangers and in his Daily Sun ad that he “led” the effort to build the new Arizona Department of Veterans’ Services veterans’ home on McMillan Mesa. A close look at the facts reveals that Mr. Odegaard, who was elected to Council in November 2016, is actually a Johnny-Come-Lately to the project, which was launched about nine years ago and is under construction because of the combined hard work of federal, state and local elected officials.