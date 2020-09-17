Letter to the Editor: Odegaard ads send mixed messages over the radio waves

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I couldn’t believe my ears when I was listening to a radio ad on KAFF in support of Charlie Odegaard for mayor. It said Charlie Odegaard is “tough on developers.” Ha! Nothing could be further from the truth. Councilmember Odegaard, backed by the Chamber of Commerce, has voted time and time again in favor of rezoning for developers and giving them handouts with our tax dollars.

Just follow the money. The Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce has a political action committee, called BIZPAC, which is supporting Councilmember Odegaard's campaign for mayor and paying for the radio ads that are running now. Core Campus, the developer of The Hub (now called The Jack) was the second-largest donor to BIZPAC, which also supported Councilman Odegaard when he ran for City Council in 2016. Developers are literally buying radio ads for him that say he’s “tough on developers.”

I hope Flagstaff voters can see that Councilmember Odegaard's strategy to win votes for his mayor’s race, with the help of the Chamber BIZPAC, is to reinvent himself as a councilmember with a backbone. It’s quite the opposite. Don’t buy it. Fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me.

BRIAN CORBETT

Flagstaff

