Letter to the Editor: O’Halleran's background on forest health deserves a vote

Forest health and uncontrolled wildfire are critical environmental and economic issues confronting Congressional District 1. The origins of the problem go back more than 100 years. The solutions require cooperation, policy changes and public-private investment.

Tom O’Halleran saw the problem in the early 2000s and took immediate action while in the state Legislature. He collaborated with then-Gov. Janet Napolitano and co-led the Governor’s Arizona Forest Health Council to develop a strategic plan for restoring Arizona’s forests. It is noteworthy that this was a proactive, bipartisan initiative that included a broad spectrum of stakeholders including environmental groups, business, local government and academia.

As a congressman, Tom has continued to work effectively to accelerate the pace and scale of science-based restoration and fuels reduction. His most recent work includes assisting with research funding for NAU, contributing to efforts to create an industrial park at Camp Navajo, and numerous other actions focused on getting our forests restored. During the next session of Congress, the Agriculture Committee of which he is a member, will begin to rewrite policy for forest management. This legislation will be included as part of the Farm Bill, an essential, massive policy document that is always steeped in bipartisan discussions and negotiations.