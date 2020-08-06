Letter to the Editor: O’Halleran right choice for 'suburbs of Phoenix, ranches and farms'

I would like to take a minute to thank our current congressman, Tom O’Halleran, for his positive campaign and for his dedication to serving the interests of the people of CD 1. It’s a very difficult district, as large as many states. We are small towns, suburbs of Phoenix, ranches and farms. One of the largest populations of our district is the Native Americans who live to our east. Rep. O’Halleran has worked with his fellow congressional representatives and produced legislation to help the Navajo Nation improve education and infrastructure. His focus is on providing the support communities need to create a better life for Arizona citizens.