Letter to the Editor: NYC, Cosby examples of 'gross incompetence of Democrats'

The gross incompetence of Democrats at the municipal and county levels is on full display.

NYC botched the release of initial results for the first round of their Democratic mayoral primary when they included 135,000 "dummy ballots" in the tabulations. Metropolitan areas are full of incompetent municipal and county employees who are often held to no standards because of labor agreements. The fact that NYC election officials could have made such an egregious error under the most conspicuous of circumstances only indicates how Democrat strongholds operate on a daily basis when no one is watching.

Bill Cosby had his sexual assault conviction vacated by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. Although there is no doubt Cosby has sexually assaulted women, he was convicted in a kangaroo court after an out-of-control Democrat county attorney criminally charged Cosby under the most questionable of circumstances. Rather than adhering to prosecutorial ethics and precedent, the Democrat county attorney double-crossed Cosby during a #MeToo crusade to make a public example. The PA Supreme Court said as much when they explicitly stated in their ruling that the harm done to Cosby was so egregious, that he can’t be further prosecuted for his offenses.