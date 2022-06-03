Letter to the Editor: Nurse shares experiences related to abortion

As a very old nurse who has been involved in many deliveries, requested abortions, ectopics, incomplete abortions, C-sections, cleanups of other places’ attempted abortions, and whatever else came along, all I can offer is my experiences and what these women have been through. And please remember, women suffer with a loss and a new road to travel in life.

Before C-sections became the thing for breech deliveries, there was the experience of having to be the assistant in the delivery room to a breech birth whose death no one should remember, nor the mother’s aftermath. However, with every succeeding breech baby I helped to deliver, it was brought back clear as a bell and a full breath couldn't be drawn until the baby was warm and breathing.

Excited women would be devastated when their pregnancy loss sent them to surgery. Grandparents and parents grieved at the loss of that child and the prospect of not having another. The asked question was always, "Will I be able to have another?" punctuated with tears and pain. It was also painful to us, parents and/or nurses, to have this dream relegated to a surgery note describing the procedure and the "specimen" sent to the lab.

Not all requested terminations were in my area, but the ones in my assignment were (at that time) scared to tell parents, boyfriend did not want the child, couldn't afford to raise one, but regretted it was done. Many were referred to counseling; however, two were followed until it was found they had terminated their own lives.

Where in the Bible, which belief this country was founded upon, does it say choices to terminate a pregnancy are ours? If anyone can point that out to me I shall change my belief. Until then I stand with pro-life and the choices it offers.

LEE HARSH

Flagstaff

