Letter to the Editor: Numbers in 'EV myth' argument not adding up

As a retired teacher I am always confused when people attempt to make quantitative arguments but start with incorrect numbers. The recent letter questioning the emissions of EVs is an excellent example.

It takes less than a one-second Google search to find out that Teslas do not have 170-kilowatt-hour batteries. I have no idea how this totally erroneous number was generated. My Tesla (like the vast majority) has a 77kWhr battery. Further the range is 358 miles, not 305. By making these two large math errors, even using the letter writer’s coal-power generation (were there errors in these numbers also?) we can now make the quantitative correction. Making the battery correction (77kWhr vs. 170 kWhr) and range (358 vs. 305) results in a 2,59 overestimate error in the calculation. Thus the worst case scenario is 95 pounds of CO2 in my Tesla vs. 245 is Mr. Pearson’s Rav4, a whopping 2.6 times the CO2 emission. I assume the errors in the calculations of Mr. Pearson were just errors, not intentional deceptions.

Importantly, the resultant value of 95 pounds does not take into consideration that coal is being phased out by truly zero carbon emission hydroelectric, nuclear and especially wind and solar power generation, and by 2035 when the California requirements are in effect there will be no coal power plants. However, and most importantly, I have solar panels and I exactly titrate my charging midday to slightly less than my solar production so my vehicle is always absolutely zero emission for all my daily driving, which is the vast majority of my, like most people’s, miles. This is easily accomplished by an app on my smart phone. So, to use Mr. Pearson’s words, to say EVs do not substantially cut CO2 emission is a pure myth.

STAN LINDSTEDT

Flagstaff