Letter to the Editor: Nuestras Raices sends thanks to the community

Nuestras Raices would like to thank the northern Arizona community for supporting our two 2021 events -- our Summertime Tardeada and Celebraciones de La Gente in partnership with MNA. Both events were successful because the community came out to support us and to enjoy great music, dancing, food and families sharing their offendas (altars) and history. We enjoy sharing our culture and traditions. We were also honored to recognize all our veterans. We hope you will join us again next year.