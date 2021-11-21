 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Nuestras Raices sends thanks to the community

Gracias amigos,

Nuestras Raices would like to thank the northern Arizona community for supporting our two 2021 events -- our Summertime Tardeada and Celebraciones de La Gente in partnership with MNA. Both events were successful because the community came out to support us and to enjoy great music, dancing, food and families sharing their offendas (altars) and history. We enjoy sharing our culture and traditions. We were also honored to recognize all our veterans. We hope you will join us again next year.

A special THANK YOU to all our sponsors and donors:

Coconino County Board of Supervisors

(Liz Archuleta D2, Patrice Horstman D1, Matt Ryan D3, Judy Begay D4)

AmigosNAZ

APS

Dale Crick Purple Heart Chapter No. 793

Coconino County Hispanic Advisory Council (CHAC)

Bashas’ Duran Family

Flag Ice — Kelly Hansen

Flagstaff Findlay Toyota

Fratelli Pizza

Greenlaw Barber Shop

La Fonda Mexican Restaurant

Lozano’s Mortuary

Mama Burger

Mike and Ronda’s The Place

Mission Tortillas

Nestle Purina Pepsi-Cola Bottling Co/Nackard

Rebecca Portillo Victor Ruiz

San Francisco de Asis Catholic Church

Guadalupe Woodson

Sonesta Hotel/Ellen Jimenez

Susan Zucker

Our partner the Museum of Northern Arizona

Gracias,

FLAGSTAFF NUESTRAS RAICES

