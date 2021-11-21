Letter to the Editor: Nuestras Raices sends thanks to the community

Gracias amigos,
Nuestras Raices would like to thank the northern Arizona community for supporting our two 2021 events -- our Summertime Tardeada and Celebraciones de La Gente in partnership with MNA. Both events were successful because the community came out to support us and to enjoy great music, dancing, food and families sharing their offendas (altars) and history. We enjoy sharing our culture and traditions. We were also honored to recognize all our veterans. We hope you will join us again next year.
A special THANK YOU to all our sponsors and donors:
Coconino County Board of Supervisors
(Liz Archuleta D2, Patrice Horstman D1, Matt Ryan D3, Judy Begay D4)
AmigosNAZ
APS
Dale Crick Purple Heart Chapter No. 793
Coconino County Hispanic Advisory Council (CHAC)
Bashas’ Duran Family
Flag Ice — Kelly Hansen
Flagstaff Findlay Toyota
Fratelli Pizza
Greenlaw Barber Shop
La Fonda Mexican Restaurant
Lozano’s Mortuary
Mama Burger
Mike and Ronda’s The Place
Mission Tortillas
Nestle Purina Pepsi-Cola Bottling Co/Nackard
Rebecca Portillo Victor Ruiz
San Francisco de Asis Catholic Church
Guadalupe Woodson
Sonesta Hotel/Ellen Jimenez
Susan Zucker
Our partner the Museum of Northern Arizona
Gracias,
FLAGSTAFF NUESTRAS RAICES