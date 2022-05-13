Letter to the Editor: Now's the time to do your part for Flagstaff trails

Spring is here and summer is not far behind. For the Flagstaff area that means that our already busy trail system will soon be inundated by visitors from warmer climes looking to recreate outside in a cooler place. (If you think hiking Fat Man’s Loop right now is like navigating a freeway during rush hour, just wait a month!)

Here in Flag, we all love our trails. They are literally our “backyard,” the places where we meet friends for an early morning stroll, exercise the family dog, or escape to when the pressures of work and world problems threaten to overwhelm.

Our trails help us in many ways, but they need our help, too. They need regular maintenance to keep from eroding and being overgrown by weeds. They need proper signage so hikers and bikers don’t get lost. They need to be kept free of garbage and obstacles. Some need to be rerouted to lessen the impact on the surrounding fragile environment. Our trails — one of the centerpieces of our city’s economy — need your help to keep them healthy or the system will collapse from overuse and lack of attention.

Please consider becoming a trail volunteer. Flagstaff Trails Initiative is hosting a Trail Academy on May 21 to help you learn about how to become a better steward of our beloved trail system. Join us for a great day of learning and volunteering! Learn more @Flagstafftrailsinitiative.

SARAH KING

Flagstaff

