Letter to the Editor: Now is the time to venture forward

Politicians are listening to scientists about the present danger of COVID-19. They must also heed the advice of economists or the present danger could pale in comparison to the future danger. Frederic Bastiat warned that long-run costs and benefits must be balanced against short-run costs and benefits.

Our greatest risk today is not the harm the pandemic presents, but our policymakers’ response to the pandemic. A letter to the editor in the Wall Street Journal said it best, “We are burning down the house to get rid of the spiders.”

Personal contact restrictions make sense among the unwell and elderly. Restrictions of low-risk individuals is harmful. Now more than ever they need to produce the wealth to fight this scourge. Restricting commerce will soon turn headlines to the soaring bankruptcies, business closures, lost homes due to mortgage defaults, and unemployment. Such an economic downturn will increase crime, substance abuse, addiction, domestic abuse as desperation sets in. These costs will fall on the remaining producers (taxpayers) in our global economy.