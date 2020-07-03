Letter to the Editor: Now is a good time to consider renaming Agassiz Peak

With the recent movement to rename or remove honors from aviation symbols of our past, here in Flagstaff sits under Agassiz Peak. Louis Agassiz was a white supremacist and believed in the inferiority of other races. He even spoke of his revulsion at seeing an African American for the first time in New York City. Now would be a wonderful time to honor a more deserving person for this honor.
FRANKLIN LEWKOWITZ
Flagstaff
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!