Letter to the Editor: Novel idea proposed for protecting forests

The City of Flagstaff, Coconino County and U.S. Forest Service have spent and are spending millions to protect the Flagstaff area watersheds from wildfire mainly through thinning and burning to remove the accumulation of flammable material from our forest, which is badly needed. We are now spending millions more to repair and mitigate flood damage because we have failed to protect Flagstaff area watersheds from wildfire on excessively windy days.
The U.S. Forest Service is good at determining when to close the forest due to dry conditions, but no one can predict a week of 50 mph wind enough in advance to allow the closing of the forest. Recent history has shown us that the fire regime around the Peaks has changed, and each successive fire is moving progressively westward, and our spring weather is windier and dryer.
I would like to propose a watershed protection closure, not a forest closure, starting on a set date each year -- say May 15 until the start of the monsoon. You can keep the Snowbowl Road open to the resort but prohibit all off-road, foot and vehicle travel during the closure. The experts can determine the closures to protect Schultz Creek, Rio De Flag, and around Lake Mary -- the lake can stay open
Radical, I do not know; unpopular, likely; but what we are doing is not working, so we MUST try something else, or we will soon see major flooding right down the Rio De Flag into downtown Flagstaff. Am I wrong?
DAVID WOLF
Flagstaff
