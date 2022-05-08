Letter to the Editor: Not too late for county to do right by climate, bounce Chase

Fossil Free Arizona, based in Flagstaff, is part of a growing nationwide movement determined to stop the money pipeline to the fossil fuel industry in an effort to help address the climate crisis. As climate scientists have told us for many years, the Southwest is ground zero for global heating, bringing increasingly severe weather events and threatening land, water and people. The recent Tunnel Fire, which exploded very early in the wildfire season, was fed by ferocious winds and tripled in size in 24 hours, forcing over 2,000 people to evacuate and destroying 30 homes and dozens of outbuildings.

We are pleased that Coconino County has professed its commitment to addressing the climate crisis and that its Climate Action and Adaptation webpage states that the county is committed to ensuring that it is at the forefront of addressing the climate crisis in our community.

However, on April 26, the Coconino County Board of Supervisors, acting as the Board of Deposits, took a largely unnoticed yet very important action when it voted to award a three-year contract to JP Morgan Chase for the county’s banking services. This action may on its face appear to be routine; however, a closer look reveals it was a betrayal of the public trust for two important reasons. First and foremost, in 2020 Forbes Magazine reported that JP Morgan Chase is the world’s largest financier of fossil fuels, and put $268 billion into coal, oil and gas firms over the prior four years. Second, the board allowed public comment on this important issue after it voted, not before.

The county deposits hundreds of millions of public taxpayer dollars in its servicing bank. That bank, in turn, uses that money to make investments in, and underwrite loans for, the fossil fuel industry. Coconino County should not be fueling the global climate crisis with taxpayer dollars. Fortunately, Section 11.4 in the proposed contract with Chase states that the county reserves the right to terminate the contract in whole or in part at any time, when in the best interests of the county, without penalty or recourse. Therefore, we urge the Coconino County Board of Supervisors to swiftly take up this issue again and contract with a bank that is not among the world’s top “dirty banks” who fund the day to day operations and the expansion of the reckless fossil fuel industry.

KIM CURTIS

For Fossil Free Arizona

Flagstaff

