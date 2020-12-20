Letter to the Editor: Not a smooth start for Council when recognizing new mayor

I was appalled to read about how Mayor Evans and Councilmembers Aslan, Shimoni, McCarthy, Salas and Odegaard bullied and tried their best to humiliate our new mayor, Paul Deasy. It’s too bad that Ms. Evans and the Council couldn’t lead a civil discussion and instead unnecessarily went on the attack.

Ms. Evans and Mr. Aslan saying that Mr. Deasy was like Trump was way out of line. The truth is that the way they all conducted their meeting was right out of the Trump playbook -- having a tantrum and tearing into someone instead of having a respectful conversation. Ms. Whelan saying Mr. Deasy is skating on thin ice was absurd. She forgot that the mayor doesn’t report to her. Mr. Deasy reports to the voters. Ms. Evans and Council threw Mr. Deasy under the bus because he beat Ms. Whelan. It’s that simple and pathetic.

Not one councilmember even tried to take the high road during the two-hour, wasteful, unproductive conversation. They were all petty, rude, and small-minded and showed us all they’re sore losers because none of them supported Paul from the beginning. The voters have spoken. They want change at city hall. I am proud to support Paul. I am glad he won fairly. I hope Mr. Shimoni, Mr. McCarthy and Ms. Salas, big supporters of Mr. Odegaard, and Mr. Aslan will act like adults and work with Mr. Deasy to address Flagstaff’s many real problems.