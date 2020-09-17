Letter to the Editor: Northern Arizona must heed lessons of western wildfires

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After watching with sadness and horror at the catastrophic wildfires in California and Oregon, it brings home even more the issue of climate change. It also brings home the fact that Arizona could be one of the next states to have this happen. The cities of Flagstaff, Williams, Prescott, Payson, the towns and small communities of the White Mountains are all at risk.

Now is the time for the local, state and federal agencies to begin planning. Thinning of areas around Doney Park, Munds Park and other outlying areas should be started this winter. Extra fire crews should be brought on or trained and be available.

The No. 1 thing that should be done is to shut the forest down in April if this drought continues. I know that business interests and some citizens groups will object. It is possible that some trails around town could be open for day hiking. A 10- or 15-mile ban on camping and campfires should be in place ASAP around Flagstaff and Doney Park and should be enforced.