Letter to the Editor: Northern Arizona family ecstatic Galaxy Diner open again

The Galaxy Diner has been a mainstay in Flagstaff for the 24 years I have lived in northeastern Arizona. When our kids were little, they loved to get lunch or dinner there because of the shakes and floats and the fun atmosphere. Sitting in a the back corner booth with the entire family brought smiles to their faces.
Thank you to the new owner, Will Pillen, and his staff for re-opening. The last time I drove by a few months ago, I was sad to see it closed because of all the memories. I am excited to go back to our favorite diner soon.
GREGORY JARRIN
Winslow
