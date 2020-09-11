 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Northern Arizona family ecstatic Galaxy Diner open again
Letter to the Editor: Northern Arizona family ecstatic Galaxy Diner open again

The Galaxy Diner has been a mainstay in Flagstaff for the 24 years I have lived in northeastern Arizona. When our kids were little, they loved to get lunch or dinner there because of the shakes and floats and the fun atmosphere. Sitting in a the back corner booth with the entire family brought smiles to their faces.

Thank you to the new owner, Will Pillen, and his staff for re-opening. The last time I drove by a few months ago, I was sad to see it closed because of all the memories. I am excited to go back to our favorite diner soon.

GREGORY JARRIN

Winslow

Letter to the Editor: Don't blame dogs on trails, blame their owners

