Letter to the Editor: Nonprofits support communities, it's time to support them

Over the past month, our nation has faced a myriad of uncertainties as we grapple with the impact coronavirus has had on our lives and those around us. I have the honor of witnessing the difference people can make in their communities firsthand every day as the Chief Executive Officer the Boys & Girls Clubs of Flagstaff. We know the uncertainties our kids face daily would get even worse as this public health crisis grew and we knew we had to step up in any way we could to be there for our kids, families and communities.

But now we face our own uncertainties of how we can continue to provide critical services and aid to our community while also keeping our doors open, staff compensated, and resources stocked. I can’t stress enough the dire support nonprofits such as ours need if we are not only to continue to serve our community but help our nation recover once this is over.

Nonprofits are a constant and comforting presence during crises and will continue to be, but we can’t do it without the support of our community and political leaders. Please tell your elected officials: Nonprofits support us in times of need, let’s support them in theirs.

MARK COX

CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Flagstaff & Williams

