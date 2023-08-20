We are a local nonprofit seeking a public space to place a community fridge. Ideally, we are looking for a location in the downtown/west side area of Flagstaff.
Flagstaff Community Fridges (FCF) seeks to address food insecurity in Flagstaff, Arizona, by providing a sustainable and culturally sensitive environment for food sharing. This walkup, "leave what you can, take what you need" model allows individuals the agency to choose fresh produce and other quality food items that are otherwise unavailable to them. Alleviating the worry of how one will feed themselves and/or a loved one significantly improves the quality of life for a household.
As of 2022, "Flagstaff and the Coconino County area have a food insecurity rate above the national average, with 14.3% of all residents and 20.5% of children defined as food insecure" (Arizona Daily Sun, 2022). Although there are options available for those experiencing food insecurity to obtain necessary food, there is a gap in the availability of centrally located, unrestricted, 24/7 access to a food supply.
There will be a greater sense of community formed by individuals coming together to create, maintain, and donate to this fridge for the betterment of their fellow community members, while also creating a sustainable way forward, with local businesses and community members able to donate food that would otherwise go to waste, and the opportunity to compost the rest. Implementing this vision of community food sharing in Flagstaff is urgent in order to ensure that no individual has to go another day looking for their next meal.
We hope by sharing this information with the public, we can gain support from a business or organization willing to host the fridge. Our organization, along with volunteers, will be responsible for stocking the fridge, as well as maintenance, and are more than happy to pay for the electricity needed to keep the fridge up and running.
If you can help, please contact us at flagstaffcommunityfridges@gmail.com. We appreciate it!
MEGAN WELLER
Flagstaff
