Letter to the Editor: Nolan ahead of game when it comes to city growth

I am writing to voice my support for Eric Nolan, a Flagstaff City council candidate. As I began researching the council candidates, I found Eric’s Facebook page. He had hosted a live presentation on growth in Flagstaff and the potential impacts to water, the landfill and other infrastructure.

Eric is ready to put items from the regional growth into the city code. Putting the growth plan into city code will enable the city council and city government to have more legal tools to direct the kind of growth and the location of that growth. These tools will provide more local control and be more consistent with what the residents of flagstaff can support.