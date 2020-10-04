 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor: Nolan ahead of game when it comes to city growth
0 comments

Letter to the Editor: Nolan ahead of game when it comes to city growth

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters

I am writing to voice my support for Eric Nolan, a Flagstaff City council candidate. As I began researching the council candidates, I found Eric’s Facebook page. He had hosted a live presentation on growth in Flagstaff and the potential impacts to water, the landfill and other infrastructure.

Eric is ready to put items from the regional growth into the city code. Putting the growth plan into city code will enable the city council and city government to have more legal tools to direct the kind of growth and the location of that growth. These tools will provide more local control and be more consistent with what the residents of flagstaff can support.

Please visit his website: www.ericnolanforflagstaff.com or Facebook: @ericnolanforflagstaff to watch his presentations across a wide array of issues important to the residents of Flagstaff.

DANA JOLLY

Flagstaff

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News