Letter to the Editor: 'No time to waste' as political leaders face tough tasks ahead

Sadly, we here in northern Arizona and the rest of the state are not getting what we voted for from AZ politicians. We voted for representatives who can govern, and what we have is a $5.3 billion, with a “B,” surplus and our legislature is stuck once again on what to do. They have forgotten how governance works and cannot pass a budget in a time of plenty.

We have 90, not 47, elected representatives and we need them all to do their jobs. They must pass a genuine bipartisan budget that addresses the needs and priorities of our state. Voters have respectfully asked for an end to the attacks on public schools, public health and our voting rights . Now, we are demanding our elected representatives pay attention to our crumbling infrastructure, our underfunded schools, our persistent rejection of ESA vouchers, the deepening drought leading to earlier fire season and bigger wildland fires followed by floods, and a dire “ground zero” water crisis.

Please contact our elected representatives in LD6, Sen. Rogers and Representatives Blackman and Barton. Remind them we have a state to run. They need to invest in our state and our citizens, get to work in good faith and pass a budget to address these critical needs of our state now. There is no time to waste.

ANNE HART

Flagstaff

