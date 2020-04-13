Letter to the Editor: No reason for Flagstaff gas prices to still be high

The storekeeper, when I asked about why the gas was so inexpensive, replied that there was no need to keep prices high because he has already met his price margin. His gas is usually set at 10 to 20 cents higher than town due to access and location of his store.

In a time of economic hardship and uncertainty for all of us, it begs to reason that perhaps Flagstaff gas sellers are overcharging? I could be wrong, but we have seen price gouging on the marketplace in some instances. It absolutely makes no sense to keep prices high when people no longer have jobs, oil is cheap and refining capacity is strong. Maybe Flagstaff gas sellers can learn from our Kykotsmovi Village Store manager that we need only charge what we have to and not for bigger profits.