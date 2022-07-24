Letter to the Editor: 'No more debate,' as push made for immediate climate action

Now, with all the record-breaking heat and fires and deaths, it becomes crucially important to convince those who don't believe that this radical climate change is induced by human activity: the steady increase of carbon and methane into the atmosphere. The unbelievers say this is a natural cycle, but this is not a natural cycle. Natural cycles take thousands of years. This very noticeable cycle we are experiencing now started about 30 years ago, unless you insist it started with James Watt inventing an improvement on the steam engine about 1765 that started the industrial revolution.
We have to stop pouring "greenhouse gas" into the atmosphere. Hundreds of people are dying from the heat, not just in the U.S. but in Europe as well. We have had more than our share of wildfires; now they are raging in France, Portugal and Spain. More than 1,100 have been killed in Spain. Due to the heat, fires are raging in London north, east, south and west quadrants. This is the first raging fire in a big city.
Greenhouse gasses are necessary to make our planet habitable. They trap the heat we need to have a livable planet, otherwise it would be too cold. But some of that heat must escape into the atmosphere. We have to maintain a balance, as with everything else in nature. If not, if the volume of greenhouse gas is too much and too much heat is trapped, we experience extreme weather: mega hurricane in Central America, mega monsoons in Bangladesh: floods, landslides, drought, increased wildfires and air pollution, food supply reduction. NBC showed a rancher right here in the U.S. who had to sell all his cattle due to drought. Nothing for them to eat. Twenty million people have been displaced around the world.
We are living in a man-made crisis. No more debate. The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says, "We have a choice: Collective action or collective suicide." The 6th Extinction is on the horizon.
BOB BOWSER
Flagstaff
