Letter to the Editor: 'No getting around it,' it's guns

Letters

Yes, it looks like the mass shooters are mentally ill. But the problem isn't just the mentally ill: it's the mentally ill with guns.

Taking care of the mentally ill would certainly help, although they are seldom identified, and if identified, who's going to report them to the police, and if reported, would they be locked up? And improving school security would certainly help, but the basic problem still remains: guns! There's no getting around it.

Remember, it's not just schools; it's churches, synagogues, malls, theaters, night clubs, large gatherings, office buildings, grocery stores, and now it's hospitals. More often, however, the gunshot deaths across the country every day are from anger, settling disputes. The problem is guns.

BOB BOWSER

Flagstaff

