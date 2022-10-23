Letter to the Editor: Nitschke supporter says Rogers 'loud' in all the wrong places

I met Kyle Nitschke at a Flagstaff event for climate action a few years ago. I watched the online clean elections forum a couple months ago for Legislative District 7 state Senate candidates. Kyle's opponent, Sen. Wendy Rogers, was a no-show for a chance to share her views. She's been loud on social media since 2020 with election denialism and disinterest in serving the public.
Kyle Nitschke will work for the fair funding of public schools, reproductive healthcare rights and citizens' voting rights. Wendy Rogers supports the opposite of the above list, and she advocates for guns to be carried on college campuses, along with NRA agenda. Any reader who thinks all politicians are alike should look at the difference between the LD7 state Senate candidates.
I live in neighboring redrawn LD6, and am proudly voting for Theresa Hatathlie for state Senate. Representation by Kyle and Theresa will allow policymaking for better quality of life for all age groups in Arizona.
RUTH PORTER-TILMAN
Flagstaff
