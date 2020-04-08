Letter to the Editor: NIMBY interests need to change soon

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Flagstaff has always been an expensive place to live and wages have always been relatively low, hence the joke about "needing two jobs or two roommates" or the slogan "poverty with a view." There's nothing new to that.

The city and FUSD have difficulties attracting teachers, firefighters, police, and other critical workers; the housing supply for lower paid workers and young families is dire and becoming worse. Rapidly we are on the trajectory to becoming another Aspen or Telluride, Colorado.

So it angers me no end to see NIMBY neighborhood groups time and again shoot down affordable housing solutions, whether that be in the former city works yard or Schultz Meadows. This is the mindset that got California into its housing and homeless crisis. We cannot continue to expand higher order amenities while doing little or nothing to address basic housing.

I have always supported bonds for the FUTS, open space, and parks and recreation. These things make for a great quality of life for us all. I hope to be able to do so again in the future, but I have decided to oppose any further such bonds until such time as we begin to meaningfully address affordable housing in the city. I'd urge the NIMBYites to think beyond their narrow, privileged interests.

MICHAEL BARON

Flagstaff

