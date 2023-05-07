While Ms. Nicole Walker’s thoughts on butt-wipings were amusing to read, her article contains two easy, avoidable errors that rather tainted that enjoyment. One not so serious, and one more so.

Firstly, toilet paper is not, and has never been, made from Redwood trees. Secondly, and more importantly, it was determined in federal court "the toilet paper fire starter" to which she referred had nothing to do with the Pipeline Fire's start. The unfortunate man in question, after being effectively accused, jailed and having his vehicle seized, was found to have been camping several miles from where the fire started. The charges were then dropped. It's unfortunately but understandably easy to scapegoat a man living out of his truck when the real reason behind fires is a much more complicated issue regarding managing our national forests.