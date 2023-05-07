While Ms. Nicole Walker’s thoughts on butt-wipings were amusing to read, her article contains two easy, avoidable errors that rather tainted that enjoyment. One not so serious, and one more so.
Firstly, toilet paper is not, and has never been, made from Redwood trees. Secondly, and more importantly, it was determined in federal court "the toilet paper fire starter" to which she referred had nothing to do with the Pipeline Fire's start. The unfortunate man in question, after being effectively accused, jailed and having his vehicle seized, was found to have been camping several miles from where the fire started. The charges were then dropped. It's unfortunately but understandably easy to scapegoat a man living out of his truck when the real reason behind fires is a much more complicated issue regarding managing our national forests.
I hope next time Ms. Walker Googles background for her articles she clicks through a couple of times. I have no doubt she would not tolerate equivalently inadequate research from her students. After all, nonsense rhymes are funny, nonsense facts are not.
People are also reading…
- Flagstaff residents respond to FMC campus plans
- C'est levee: Coconino NF has no plans to repair Lower Lake Mary levee
- Coconino Voices: Friends of Flagstaff's Future wants more answers on NAH's new campus
- Tuesday Morning is going out of business and closing all of its stores
- Prepare to pay: Airport parking won't be free in Flagstaff much longer
- Recycle pickup to resume Monday as city occupies facility, pays Norton $75,000
- No recycle pickup this week as Flagstaff looks to Phoenix for new facility
- Flagstaff makes it easier to choose Flagstaff
- Coconino NF expands campfire ban around Flagstaff
- 'It's like a river': Snowmelt causes flood of septic issues, impacts wells, outside Flagstaff
- Arizona Voices: Sinema puts support behind NAH's plan for new campus
- Ready for takeoff: Flagstaff’s new airport director
- Council postpones approval of plans for new Flagstaff Medical Center campus
- Hold onto your cans: Flagstaff recycling halts with sudden closure of facility
- Third time's the charm: Flagstaff softball defeats Coconino in state tournament Thursday
DAVID HAYWARD
Flagstaff
Tags
- Republican Party
- Candidate
- Politics
- Election Result
- Border Control
- Moving
- Editor
- Policy Management
- Flagstaff
- Cooling System
- Pump
- Mechanics
- Economics
- Meteorology
- Josh Serna
- Heat Pump
- Heating System
- Undesirable
- Forest
- Military
- Memorial Day
- Munds Park
- Village
- Town
- Making
- Eva Putzova
- Jim Mccarthy
- Flagstaff City Council
- Deasy
- Candidacy
- Transparency
- Discussion
- Community
- Volunteer
- Public Servant
- Work
- Firefighter
- Success
- Structure
- Elected Official
- Debris
- Removal
- Container
- County
- Building Industry
- Insurance
- Law
- Institutes
- Dryness
- Effort
- Fire Safety
- March
- Linda L. Bradley
- Dollar
- Truck
- Donation
- Clothing
- Happiness
- Peace
- Resident
- Teacher
- School
- Education
- Wage
- Flagstaff Educational Association
- Benefit
- Student
- Public School
- Arizona
- Coconino County Board
- Climate
- Bank
- Finance
- Industry
- Crisis
- Williamson
- Salas
- Democrats
- Minimum
- Voter
- Marilyn Weismann
- Republican
- Daniel Williamson
- Listening
- Republicans
- Comment
- Ultra-right
- Animal
- Zoology
- Social Service
- Hospital
- Company
- Thanks
- High Country
- Humane
- Place
- Trail
- Flagstaff Trails Initiative
- Sport
- Aeronautics
- System
- Signage
- Help
- Maintenance
- Representative
- Budget
- Task
- Need
- Legislature
- Rogers
- Roe
- Wade
- Woman
- Country
- Husband
- Right
- Decision
- Marilyn Weissman
- Becky Daggett
- Flagshakes
- Heartbreak
- Joy
- Show
- Literature
- Theatre
- Glimpse
- Gift
- Play
- Nau
- Share
- Shuttle
- Motor Vehicle
- Transports
- Highway
- Traffic Jam
- Driver
- Parking
- Judge
- Abortion
- Justice Thomas
- Conduct
- Constitution
- Alito
- Job
- Worker
- Joe Biden
- Federal Reserve
- Cost
- Employer
- Inflation
- Demand
- Commerce
- Spreader
- Spiral
- Product
- Price
- Policy
- Public Land
- Tourism
- Recreation
- Mining
- Uranium
- Grand Canyon
- Rights Issue
- Capital Punishment
- Christian
- Dependence
- Baby
- Stake
- Chris Talgo
- Vasectomy
- Birth Control
- Travel Expense
- Commuter
- Answer
- Patchwork
- So Long
- Ryan Smith
- Roadway
- Letter
- Locksmith
- Bicycle
- Weather
- Art
- Botany
- Craftwork
- Museums
- Flower
- Trip
- Address
- Front Yard
- Pride
- Plan
- Traffic Circle
- Concern
- Consequence
- Playground
- Tree
- Drill
- Weapon
- Weaponry
- Hunt
- Lie
- Good Guy
- Human
- Shooting
- Building
- Steeple
- Affordable Housing
- Nativity Church
- Properties
- Dogma
- High School
- Uterus
- Science
- Medicine
- Anatomy
- Surprise
- Denialism
- Hoax
- Global Warming
- Problem
- Patron
- Gun Control
- Inaction
- Nightmare
- Mass
- Second Amendment
- Gun
- Week
- Michael Baron
- Nra
- Greed
- Welcome
- Local
- City
- Nose
- Grab
- District
- Senior
- In-between
- Car
- Joke
- Sticky Note
- Complex
- Highgate
- Postman
- Post
- Apartment Complex
- Times
- Fire Station
- Parents
- Nurse
- Grandparents
- Breech Birth
- One
- Will
- Medic
- Doctor
- Pharmacology
- Staff
- Killing
- Overdose
- Ccc
- Coconino Strong
- Coconino Community College
- Coconino County
- Tax
- Graduate
- Williams
- Majority
- Statehouse
- Threat
- Fear
- Misinformation
- Stance
- Violence
- Legislation
- Ar-15s
- Marcus Aurelius
- Religion
- Pestilence
- Suicide
- Care
- Fee
- Civil Law
- Software
- Puppy
- Discount
- Adoption
- Dog
- Newspaper
- Usual
- Cat
- Choice
- Team
- Graffiti
- Crime
- Police
- Park
- Flagstaff Police Department
- Rec
- Wendy Rogers
- Rally
- Duty
- White Supremacist
- Supremacist
- Sociology
- Neo-nazi
- Flagstaff Housing Commission
- Councilmember
- Ordinance
- City Council
- Council
- Seat
- Tax Credit
- Coalition
- Revenue
- Medical Care
- Knife
- Assault Weapon
- Notion
- Arm
- Common Sense
- Blake Masters
- Reason
- Mass Murder
- Donald Trump
- Lack
- Employee
- Zoom
- Housing
- Homelessness
- Rental
- Evacuation
- Number
- Radio
- Name
- Area
- Siren
- Forest Service
- Doney Park
- Enforcement
- Rancho
- Land
- Wildfire
- Coconino
- National Forest
- Asylum Seeker
- Immigration
- Reform
- Political Party
- Mexico
- Border
- U.s.
- Pipeline
- Publishing
- Watershed
- Come
- Reality
- Mountain
- Fire
- Silviculture
- Topography
- June
- Ancient Forest
- Peak
- Kachina
- App
- Developer
- Giant
- Tech
- Marketplace
- Platform
- Kelly
- Election
- Gop
- Primary Election
- State Legislature
- Denier
- Joan Fredrikson
- Attacker
- Argument
- Adrienne Bischoff
- Usfs
- Funds
- Technology
- Sensor
- Worth
- Holder
- Treasure
- Propane
- Campfire
- Campground
- Society
- Yes
- Climate Change
- Runaway
- Fossil Fuel
- Pine Forest
- Forester
- Site
- North
- Az Mission
- Mercy
- Patient
- Sponsor
- Guardian
- Article
- Journalism
- Computer Science
- Ski Area
- Tribe
- Owner
- Mdp
- Priority
- Opportunity
- Mayor
- Severity
- Shotgun
- Hunter
- Rifle
- Civilian
- Cash Register
- Coconino High School
- Cashier
- Grocery Store
- Rival
- Autocracy
- Democracy
- America
- Dictatorship
- Public And Administrative Law
- Voting Right
- People
- Vote
- Al Gore
- Electoral College
- Mike Pence
- George W. Bush
- Elector
- Restriction
- Database
- List
- Habitat
- Wildlife
- Devastation
- Respect
- Belief
- Kerry
- Environmental Protection Agency
- President
- Ecology
- American
- Carbon Emissions
- Investigation
- Impeachment
- Search
- Nancy Pelosi
- Attorney
- Trump
- National Guard
- Militia
- Federal Government
- Laser
- Grandchild
- Genealogy
- Advertising
- Crap
- Money
- Blossom
- Fireworks
- Display
- Fishing
- David Cook
- Hunting
- Doll Baby Ranch
- Wendy Rodgers
- Paul
- Pit
- Experience
- Music
- Negativity
- Campaign
- Talk
- Attack
- Ballot
- Insurrection
- Local Elections
- Paul Deasy
- Kind
- Minister
- Destefano
- Wound
- Assault Rifle
- Ammo
- Magazine
- Mockery
- Skill
- Situation
- Supporter
- Nonprofit
- Credit
- Solver
- Listener
- Admiration
- Manchin
- Parliament
- Sinema
- Senator
- Official
- Polling Place
- Congratulation
- Awardee
- Secretary
- Ducey
- Educator
- University
- Classroom
- Test
- Solution
- Greenhouse Gas
- Heat
- Atmosphere
- Physics
- Geophysics
- Air Pollution
- Planet
- Spain
- Agency
- Citizenry
- Strategy
- Election Day
- Lori Matthews
- Brandon
- Plank
- Intent
- Natural Resources
- Grand Canyon Protection Act
- Senate
- Sportsman
- Energy
- Booth
- Visitor
- Culture
- Museum Of Northern Arizona
- Artist
- Ware
- Bankruptcy
- Continental
- Lake
- Refill
- Payer
- Scar
- Museum
- Flood
- Local Government
- School Superintendent
- Lauren Boebert
- Extremist
- Deborah
- Conservative
- Bill
- Joe Manchin
- Chuck Schumer
- Build Back Better
- Social Media
- Party Line
- Pac
- Rhetoric
- English Teacher
- Mary Jacobson
- Obligation
- Kyrsten Sinema
- Money Supply
- Economy
- Recession
- Laura Jo West
- Sun
- Interest
- Departure
- Hydrography
- Rio
- De
- The City
- Tour
- Coordinator
- Event
- Water Feature
- Education System
- Quality Of Life
- Deficit
- Stock Exchange
- Healthcare
- Rep
- Shutdown
- Plea
- Citizen
- Catastrophe
- License
- Equity
- Debate
- Word
- Ad
- Linguistics
- Folks
- Definition
- Critical Thinking
- Alert
- Carbon Dioxide
- Power Plant
- Tesla
- Electricity
- Ev
- Cholla
- Toyota Rav4
- Far Left
- Democrat
- High Rise
- Structures
- Preservation
- Kevin Dobbe
- Finger-pointing
- Growth
- Recommendation
- Blame
- Biden
- Inflation Reduction Act
- Gas
- Lindstedt
- California
- Power Grid
- State
- Plant
- Co2
- Chemistry
- Vehicle
- Pearson
- Construction
- Solar Panel
- Future
- Personnel
- Proposition
- Apple
- Level Playing Field
- Market
- Forum
- Funding
- Participant
- Under The Bus
- Scrutiny
- God
- Bus
- Phrase
- Accident
- Bison
- Herd
- Utah
- Martin
- Walkway
- Miranda Terwilliger
- Rim
- Behavior
- Sean Golightly
- Estimate
- Ignorance
- Trait
- Mitt Romney
- Spectacle
- Electronics
- Singing
- Smart Dorothy
- Fairy Tale
- Amplifier
- Straw Man
- Scheme
- Individual
- Fraud
- Public Education
- Sean Golliher
- History
- Class
- Shortage
- Street Sweeper
- Street
- Sidewalk
- Trash Pickup
- Endeavor
- Piling
- Bulk
- Pamphlet
- Reader
- Burden
- Struggle
- Right Wing
- Declaration Of Independence
- Personhood
- A. Single
- Agenda Item
- Democratic Party
- Immigrant
- Infrastructure
- Ticket
- Denial
- Wastewater
- Bond
- Ownership
- Authority
- Councilmember Aslan
- Social Services
- Austin Aslan
- Support
- Fire Department
- Drive
- November
- Petition
- Peter
- Sailing
- Purina
- Bottling Co.
- Jeronimo Vasquez
- Coconino Hispanic Advisory Council
- Leadership
- Retention
- Nation
- Jobs Act
- Position
- National Leader
- Flagstaff Arts Council
- Attorney's Office
- Businessman
- Passion
- Arizona Daily
- Newspapers
- Coverage
- Media
- Paper
- Edition
- Fellow Citizen
- Quality
- Means
- Conviction
- Liberty
- Experiment
- Independence
- Kyle Nitschke
- Theresa Hatathlie
- Switzer Canyon
- Zoning Commission
- Firearm
- Study
- Permit
- Shot
- Miranda Sweet
- Twin
- Fundraising
- Youth
- Impact
- Attorney General
- Zoning
- Availability
- Illegal
- Pandemic
- Rob Wilson
- Human Beings
- Hate
- Politician
- Attack Ad
- Creator
- Wave
- Use
- State Government
- David Hayward
- Council Member
- Civility
- Mark Kelly
- Risk
- Armed Forces
- Forgiveness
- Student Loan
- White House
- Mood
- Inflation Rate
- South Korea
- Response
- Write-in Candidate
- Regina Salas
- Two-way Street
- Run
- Doubt
- Ken Linck
- Cof Stormwater Fee
- Fund
- Schultz Creek
- Option 2
- Stormwater
- Physiology
- Heart
- Food
- Last Thing
- Kid
- Telescope
- Column
- Astronomy
- Schindler
- Percival
- Michael Byers
- Information
- Pathway
- Healing
- Wetland
- World Leader
- Restoration
- Attendee
- Anxiety
- Chris Etling
- Christmas Present
- Printing
- Story
- Championship
- Basketball
- Lot
- Kari Lake
- Disaster
- Lawsuit
- Professional
- Government
- Ministries
- Viewpoint
- Bill Of Rights
- Provision
- Minimum Wage
- Doug Ducey
- Arizona Democratic Party
- Kirsten Sinema
- Arizona Republican Party
- Criminal Justice
- Criminal Law
- Grant
- Health And Human Services
- Challenge
- Breakfast
- Humane Board Of Directors
- Findlay Toyota
- Lawyer
- Party Politics
- Contribution
- Hospitals
- Job Market
- The Economy
- Weapons
- Roads And Traffic
- Motor Vehicles
- Transportation
- Agriculture
- Revenue Services
- Technical Terminology
- Mines
- Parliament And Legislative Bodies
- School Systems
- Trade
- Banking
- Non-criminal Law
- Business And Commercial Law
- Postal Service
- Government Departments And Ministries
- Business
- Construction Industry
- Institutions
- City Planning
- Trains
- Welfare
- Ethics
- Ichthyology
- Watercraft And Nautical Navigation
- Fashion
- Sports
- Tennis
- Acoustics
- Geology
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!