Letter to the Editor: New hospital, new board?

What is the difference between a “Community Centered” and an “Expertise Centered” board of directors? For over 55 years, both the Flagstaff Medical Center (FMC) and the Verde Valley Medical Center (VVMC) operated under the direction of Community Centered boards. These boards were made up of local citizens including doctors, lawyers, teachers, and businesspeople. The board members were selected by the Certificate Holders in Flagstaff and by an advisory group in the Verde Valley.

After the merger of FMC and VVMC in 1995 the boards remained intact and continued operating as Community Centered Boards. Around 2010 the boards merged and operated under the leadership of Northern Arizona Healthcare (NAH). This is when the idea of Expertise Centered Management was taken up. The current NAH Board consists of eleven individuals, several of whom do not live in the market area served by either Medical Center. Most of the board members being in health administration, with “Expertise” in running large medical facilities. We no longer have local members that reflect the diversity of our communities.

What we do have, in my opinion, is a board that has allowed the administration to run the hospital as its own fiefdom. An administration that has a less than subpar relationship with their employees, physicians, and the community, per their own Engagement Survey. A board that was informed about a serious case of radiology errors and never made it public. Now they want to build the Northern Arizona Healthcare Village at an approximate cost of ONE BILLION DOLLARS, without ever producing any studies that recommend a new hospital. This is what “Expertise” gets us.

It is time for a new board to be selected by a community group who will select a board that will best serve the needs of its citizens. That group used to be the Certificate Holders, but they have been relegated to a lunch group with no authority .

JOE NACKARD

Flagstaff