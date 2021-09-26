Letter to the Editor: New family on Fourth Street seeks change in paths for proposed road plan

My fiancé and I bought land on South Fourth Street in Flagstaff last fall so we could move closer to family. We knew at the time we purchased the lot that there had been a paved road planned for some time, and imagined a typical two-lane residential or rural road.

Instead, the plans involve a four-lane road with a median, sidewalks and multi-use path, and the higher speed limit such a road requires. This will bring additional noise, as well as requiring the removal of a substantial number of the trees on our property that currently seclude us from the road. We asked the city if there is any development plan that requires a four-lane road to make other peoples' lives better, but there isn't.

This road project, as currently planned, will significantly alter the character of this charming rural section of Flagstaff with no benefit for anyone, so we are asking for the city to consider alternate routes and project scopes. A two-lane residential road with a lower speed limit would have a lower increase in noise, preserve more of the trees, scare off less of the wildlife that currently wanders the area, and be safer for the families current and future living here.

JAMES GING

Flagstaff

