Letter to the Editor: New entrance to library leaving 'a lot to be desired'

Plans for the Flagstaff Public Library's new entrance leave a lot to be desired. I am positive that we are all in agreement that the entry ramp needs to be ADA compliant and after seeing the plans for the new entrance I feel that the tree's position could easily be incorporated into that plan without having to transplant it. Hopefully the City of Flagstaff will rethink the other aspects of the new entrance as well for what I saw of these plans, there is no indication of children, books or beauty.