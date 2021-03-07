 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor: New entrance to library leaving 'a lot to be desired'
0 comments

Letter to the Editor: New entrance to library leaving 'a lot to be desired'

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters

Plans for the Flagstaff Public Library's new entrance leave a lot to be desired. I am positive that we are all in agreement that the entry ramp needs to be ADA compliant and after seeing the plans for the new entrance I feel that the tree's position could easily be incorporated into that plan without having to transplant it. Hopefully the City of Flagstaff will rethink the other aspects of the new entrance as well for what I saw of these plans, there is no indication of children, books or beauty.

GAYLENE SOPER

Flagstaff

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)