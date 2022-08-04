Letter to the Editor: New bill tackling big problems backed

When news broke Wednesday about a reconciliation bill rising like a Phoenix from the Build Back Better flames, my near hopelessness broke too. Dare we hope that Washington is still able to act on big problems affecting real people? I say YES. We should hope. This bill has a good chance of passing into law over the next two weeks.

Marvelously crafted into the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, the bill reduces inflation by reducing US dependence on fossil fuels by allowing Medicare to renegotiate prescription drug costs and by reducing the U.S. deficit by $300 billion. It does this while cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2030. The bill is a historic investment of $369 billion for climate protection, the largest ever!

There’s a lot in this bill — tax credits to help consumers buy EVs and companies invest in clean energy, a methane fee to motivate repair of a national network of leaky pipelines, plus assistance to homeowners for weatherization and energy-efficient heating and cooling upgrades. The bill isn’t perfect, but it goes a very long way to solving some of the biggest problems affecting real people right now.

This bill needs 51 votes to pass the Senate, and is expected to come to a vote as early as Thursday, August 4. Sen. Joe Manchin blocked BBB, but he introduced this bill with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. It has a very good chance of becoming law, if enough of us tell our elected representatives that we want this bill to pass.

Call Sens. Sinema (202-224-4521) and Kelly (202-224-2235) now to urge a YES vote on this important legislation. Follow that with a call to Congressman O’Halleran (202-225-3361) urging a YES vote when the bill reaches the House. And ask your friends and family to do the same.

This is worth hoping for.

SHAWN NEWELL

Flagstaff