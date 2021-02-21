 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor: 'Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night' can deter vaccine workers
Letters

Yesterday my wife and I got our first COVID vaccinations at Fort Tuthill. It all went very smoothly; the staff was all very friendly and efficient. This is in spite of the fact that they were working outdoors in the midst of a thunder-snowstorm with some of the worst icing conditions I have seen in my 40 years in Flagstaff -- and on a Saturday!

We are highly impressed with this dedicated group of medical professionals! As a kidney transplant patient, my wife is at extreme risk from COVID and they might very well have saved her life.

RICHARD OLIVER

Flagstaff

