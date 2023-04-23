We all know the science. The causes and effects of climate change are increasing dramatically. Rapidly melting glaciers are causing warming and acidification of oceans, making them less able to absorb CO2. There are less white reflecting earth’s surfaces to help cool, and more dark surfaces absorbing sun’s heat. Thawing permafrost is releasing stored CO2. The well-balanced earth life cycles are breaking down.

Human exploitation of earth’s resources has caused the Anthropocene, the era we are now in. If we do not support immediate measures to mitigate global warming, weather extremes will worsen and adaptation of life forms become increasingly difficult, if not impossible.

In June 2021, we were given hope by the city’s adoption of the updated Flagstaff carbon neutrality plan. It is an inspiring document of intended actions toward climate mitigation. It needs to be implemented!

Every decision the city council makes should be measured against their carbon neutrality plan. Whether it concerns electrifying fleet vehicles, approving proposals for new building plans, or in any way condoning and facilitating the use of fossil fuels, the climate crisis must be a major factor.

As community members we want to help. As members of NAZCCA, Northern Arizona Climate Change Alliance, we are willing to devote much time, energy, and expertise to informing, engaging, and enabling others to join this endeavor. . It is up to all of us to act now!

Sincerely and urgently,

JILL STEPHENSON

Flagstaff