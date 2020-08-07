Letter to the Editor: NAU's ideas for dealing with COVID show disregard for city

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I read with dismay the announcement by NAU that only students returning to Flagstaff and living on campus will have to self quarantine ahead of time and test negative for the coronavirus. NAU "recommends" that students living off campus do the same but are not requiring it. Once again, NAU shows little regard for Flagstaff and shows that it is not a good community partner.

I have no idea how many students will be choosing to return to Flagstaff for school, but they will bring the risk of coronavirus with them. We have been doing a pretty good job of keeping things under control here and it scares me to think that our community could be at greater risk when the NAU students return.

I urge NAU to finally show some community responsibility and require all students to quarantine and test negative. After all, they don't represent just a risk to the town of Flagstaff but also to the college as they attend classes and use on-campus resources.

CATHI BORTHWICK

Flagstaff

