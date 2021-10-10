Letter to the Editor: NAU student helpers make great experience even better

I was a guest to the celebration of the new Student-Athlete High Performance Center on the NAU campus last Friday. There was a good turnout for the very nice buffet dinner thanking those supporters who helped make the building possible.

The reason for my letter is to commend the students who aided the guests to find their way both to the parking areas and then to and from the dinner site. They were all so courteous, smiling and helpful, even asking us if we had enjoyed the evening as we were leaving. These young people need to be commended for making the evening even more pleasant.