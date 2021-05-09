Letter to the Editor: Native American genocide part of reason to support bill

I fully support HB 2241. I agree with Mr. Krondorfer that the Arizona Senate should vote on it as soon as possible ("Educator wants to see HB 2241 passed without delay," A8, 5/2). He advocates this bill as it will “...require that students in Arizona be taught about the Holocaust and other genocides...”

Neither the history of the 573 tribes in our country nor the innumerable wars fought by the U.S. Army against them were taught in my junior high or my high school. Not only did these tribes lose nearly all their land to what became the United States of America but their population plummeted as well. There were more than 15 million Native Americans in North America before Europeans arrived. There are presently between 2 and 4 million Natives in the United States today. The reasons for this population decrease include disease, displacement, hunger and wars.