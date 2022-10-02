Letter to the Editor: National Park Service becomes subject of bison article

Sean Golightly’s article on ‘ninja bison’ points to NPS ignorance more than that bison have acquired new traits. Bison have always had these traits. Sean’s article indicates that NPS wildlife managers are not aware that bison were not restricted to the plains. Woodland bison were a subspecies, smaller and more agile than the more well-known plains animals. North Rim bison climb below the rim to the Esplanade, 1,000 feet below the rim, squeezing down tight spots and clambering down steep cliffs. They are as wary and difficult to hunt as elk.

That these aspects of bison behavior are news to NPS staff speaks more to NPS ignorance and less to any change in bison behavior. The NPS could learn a lot from folks who have boots on the ground, having put their time in observing the animals. The NPS expresses high confidence in their population estimate of 216 animals, down from the previous "official" (but suspect) estimate of 600. We can hope that there has been a reduction in numbers of North Rim bison; however, it seems just as likely that natural increase has kept up with culling from all sources.